Sukhjinder Randhawa Likely To Be the Next Chief Minister of Punjab

Congress MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is likely to be appointed as the new chief minister of Punjab on Sunday, 19 September, reported news agency ANI.
This came a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post.
Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai told ANI that all MLAs have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for the post of chief minister before party high command and will take the oath soon.
Hailing from Gurdaspur district in the Majha region, he is a three-time Congress MLA and has been elected in 2002, 2007, and 2017. Randhawa has also been the Vice President of the state Congress and a general secretary. He comes from a Congress family.
Published: 19 Sep 2021,03:32 PM IST