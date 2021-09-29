'Spoke to Navjot Sidhu, Told Him Party Is Supreme': Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi spoke to Navjot Singh Sidhu.
(Photo: PTI)
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, while addressing the media on Wednesday, 29 September, said that he spoke to former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu following the latter's resignation from the party post.
"Whoever is party president, is head of the family. I had called him and told him that the party is supreme. I have spoken to him on phone and told him let's sit, talk it out and resolve the issue," Channi said, as quoted by ANI.
Channi addressed the media after holding a meeting with his newly appointed Cabinet on Wednesday.
Channi's statement came just hours after Sidhu broke his silence on his resignation as the chief of Punjab Congress on Tuesday, saying that he had opposed the appointment of tainted officers.
"What happened to the principles that were being spoken about earlier?" Sidhu asked.
Sidhu said that the very system that was being challenged earlier was being brought back in place.
Responding to questions on Sidhu being upset over the 'bureaucratic set-up' and concerns over his commands not being followed after the Cabinet expansion in Punjab, Channi on Tuesday said, "It will be settled if he is upset... though he is not upset with me."
Published: 29 Sep 2021,02:17 PM IST