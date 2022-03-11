Sidhu Reacts to AAP's Win in Punjab, Says 'Great Decision for Bringing Change'

File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
(Photo: PTI)
A day after Aam Aadmi Party's overwhelming majority in the Punjab assembly polls, Chief of the Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, 11 March, expressed no despair, congratulating the people of the state for making a "great decision" and bringing about change.
"This election was for a change, people took a great decision and the public is never wrong," the leader was quoted as saying by reporters.
On being asked how he can be delighted in the Congress' tremendous defeat, he added, "The voice of the people is the voice of God. We should understand with humility and bow to it."
Resuming his reaction on the results, the leader said,
The AAP, with Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate, swept the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, winning 92 out of 117 seats, and overturning the Congress government.
On Thursday, Sidhu suffered a loss in his seat of Amritsar East, garnering only 32,807 votes. He was defeated by AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur by a margin of over 6,000 votes.
Punjab went to polls on 20 February, with results being declared on 10 March along with those for the Assemblies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
