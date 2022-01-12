What Sidhu & Channi Had to Say About Congress CM Candidate for Punjab Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Tuesday, 11 January, that the Congress party "should announce" its CM candidate for the 2022 state elections.

He went on to say that "whenever the party has not announced the CM candidate, it has lost."

"When the party declared its CM candidate during the 2017 elections, it won. Before that, when it did not declare the candidate, it lost", he added during an interview to a local TV channel called Pro Punjab TV.

He did not, however, address the question of whom the Congress Party should pick as the CM candidate, but he did not refrain from saying that he was a popular leader who people broke barricades to meet, The Indian Express reported.