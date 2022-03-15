What Next for Akali Dal - Will Defeated Badals Make Peace With BJP?

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday expressed faith in the leadership of party chief Sukhbir Badal, despite the SAD's worst ever electoral performance at the Assembly level.

“The Core Committee is especially proud of the brave, selfless and tireless manner in which the president led the party from the front in true ‘Panthic’ traditions,” said the party's resolution.

The SAD faced a rout in the recent Punjab elections - it could win just three seats and its ally BSP one, as the Aam Aadmi Party swept the polls winning 92 out of 117 seats in the state, with the Congress standing second with 18 seats.

Party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and president Sukhbir Badal both lost their seats and several veterans were also defeated by AAP and in some cases, Congress candidates.

Akali Dal's vote share reduced by nearly seven percentage points to about 18 percent