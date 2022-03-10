Punjab Election Results: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Trails in Jalalabad

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
(Photo: The Quint)
With the counting for the Punjab Assembly elections underway, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is trailing behind Aam Aadmi Party's Jagdeep Kamboj by a gap of nearly 10,000 votes in his seat of Jalalabad.
The constituency is currently represented by Congress’s Raminder Singh Awla, who won the bypoll in 2019 after Badal vacated the seat, having won the Lok Sabha election the same year.
Badal first contested from Jalalabad in the 2009 bypoll, winning by 80,662 votes, after which he became the deputy CM. In 2012, his victory margin was 50,246 votes.
In 2017, Badal had garnered 75,271 votes in the Jalalabad constituency in the polls, leading him to victory over the AAP's Bhagwant Mann who had gotten 56,771 votes.
A total of 59 seats are required to form majority in the 117 member strong Punjab state Assembly.
The Shiromani Akali Dal had secured 15 out of the 117 seats in Punjab in 2017, far behind the Congress' 77 seats at the time, and the AAP which had won 20. Having won an absolute majority in the 117-member Assembly, the Congress had ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.
For this year, the News24-Today's Chanakya exit polls had projected that the SAD would win 6±5 seats in Punjab. The India Today-India My Axis exit poll results had predicted that the party would win 7-11 seats.
