Punjab Election Results: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Trails in Jalalabad

The constituency is currently represented by Congress’s Raminder Singh Awla, who won the bypoll in 2019 after Badal vacated the seat, having won the Lok Sabha election the same year.

Badal first contested from Jalalabad in the 2009 bypoll, winning by 80,662 votes, after which he became the deputy CM. In 2012, his victory margin was 50,246 votes.

In 2017, Badal had garnered 75,271 votes in the Jalalabad constituency in the polls, leading him to victory over the AAP's Bhagwant Mann who had gotten 56,771 votes.