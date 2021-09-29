'Sheer Drama': Amarinder Singh Attacks Sidhu's Resignation as Punjab Cong Chief

He stated, "What principles is he talking about? He’s only making grounds to quit the Congress. You wait and see, he will join hands with some other party very soon.”

Sidhu tendered his resignation as the PPCC after two months of taking over the senior post on Tuesday, stating that "the collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner" in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

As per speculation, Sidhu quit the party in view of newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's allocation of ministerial portfolios.

However, he added on Tuesday that he "will continue to serve the Congress.”

Tweeting shortly after, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who had stepped down amid a tussle with Sidhu, said "I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."