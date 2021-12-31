Punjab Elections: Why the 'Farm Unions' Party' Has Its Task Cut Out

Rajewal had support of AAP in the 2017 elections and he is said to have been in negotiations with the party this time as well.

The talks are said to have been going on since much before the repeal of the farm laws.

There was strong speculation among the farm unions that the AAP has offered the CM post to Rajewal and the deputy CM post to Harmeet Kadian. AAP, however, denied any such offer of the CM's chair.

AAP, being non-committal on the CM's chair as well as on giving a sizable number of tickets to nominees from the Unions, may have pushed Rajewal and his associates to form their own outfit.

Though Rajewal did say categorically that the SSM will contest all 117 seats and won't align with AAP, the doors for an alliance are still open.

AAP is yet to declare candidates for over 20 seats. It may be open to accommodating SSM nominees in some of them. It could also consider the deputy CM's position to one of the union leaders.

It is possible that AAP may announce its Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann as its CM candidate in the next few weeks. Mann and Rajewal are said to have a good equation that goes back several years.

While it may not compromise on the CM issue, AAP may not have much choice but to arrive at some kind of compromise with the SSM because it may stand to lose the most among the exisiting parties, if the SSM does put up candidates across the state.

In 2017, AAP did best in parts of rural Malwa where the agrarian woes were the most intense, especially among cotton farmers.

Rural Malwa may also be the target area for the SSM as well. And since both are targetting voters dissatisfied with both Congress and SAD, they could cut into each others' influence.

"In case the farm groups decide to go it alone in the poll fray, they may have maximum impact on AAP, which has been projecting itself as the only 'third alternative," senior journalist IP Singh writes in the Times of India.

But its not just AAP. SAD too is worried due to the presence of the SSM as its dependence on rural votes is higher than that of the Congress, which gets a sizable chunk of its support from cities.

This may explain why Sukhbir Badal is gunning for Rajewal.

The next couple of weeks may be crucial for SSM.