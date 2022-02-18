'He Refused To Give Free Electricity to Poor': Rahul on Amarinder's Ouster As CM

Days before the Punjab Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at former chief Minister Amarinder Singh, giving reasons for his expulsion from the top post.

Addressing a rally in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, Gandhi said, "I will tell you why was Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the Chief Minister of Punjab. It is because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor people. He said I have a contract with the power supply companies."

Singh was asked by the Congress high command to resign from his post as the Punjab chief minister in September last year.

Subsequently, he formed a regional party called Punjab Lok Congress, which is contesting the Punjab election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).