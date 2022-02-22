Punjab Polls: Govt Bans Digital Presence of 'Punjab Politics TV' Over SFJ Links

Invoking the emergency powers under the new Information Technology Rules, the Centre on Tuesday, 22 February, ordered the blocking of app, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV' for allegedly having close links to Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) – an organisation that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said that it was relying on intelligence inputs to conclude that the channel was "attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections."