Punjab Polls: Govt Bans Digital Presence of 'Punjab Politics TV' Over SFJ Links

File image of Anurag Thakur, I&B Minister.
(Photo: PTI)
Invoking the emergency powers under the new Information Technology Rules, the Centre on Tuesday, 22 February, ordered the blocking of app, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV' for allegedly having close links to Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) – an organisation that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said that it was relying on intelligence inputs to conclude that the channel was "attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections."
The ministry further said that the central government remains vigilant to "thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity."
In July 2019, the Centre had banned SFJ, a pro-Khalistani separatist group which operates from the US, on grounds of secessionism. Its campaign, called ‘Referendum 2020’, seeks to “liberate Punjab from Indian occupation.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)