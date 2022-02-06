'Will Abide by Rahul Gandhi's Call': Sidhu Ahead of Punjab CM Face Announcement

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are reportedly being viewed as the top contenders for the role.



"Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured me that whoever will lead (be the chief ministerial face) in Punjab, the other person will support him," Rahul Gandhi had said in January, while addressing a virtual rally from Mithapur, Jalandhar.



The Congress is slated to announce the party's CM candidate on Sunday, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a scheduled visit in the state. Congress party's Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary reiterated the same on Friday.