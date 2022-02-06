'Will Abide by Rahul Gandhi's Call': Sidhu Ahead of Punjab CM Face Announcement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu at Golden Temple.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
As the Congress party gets ready to announce its Chief Minister (CM) candidate for Punjab Assembly polls, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, 6 February, said that everyone will abide by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision on the matter.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Sidhu wrote:
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are reportedly being viewed as the top contenders for the role.
"Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured me that whoever will lead (be the chief ministerial face) in Punjab, the other person will support him," Rahul Gandhi had said in January, while addressing a virtual rally from Mithapur, Jalandhar.
The Congress is slated to announce the party's CM candidate on Sunday, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a scheduled visit in the state. Congress party's Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary reiterated the same on Friday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)