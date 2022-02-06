Punjab Polls: Why Was Charanjit Singh Channi Named Congress’ CM Candidate?

Channi studied at the Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chandigarh after which he studied law at Panjab University, Chandigarh. He also has an MBA from Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar.

After being a municipal councillor in Kharar for three terms, he contested as an independent candidate from Chamkaur Sahib in 2007 and won.

He won again in 2012 and 2017 as a Congress candidate and became a minister in Captain Amarinder Singh's government.

Last year in September, the Congress chose Channi as the chief minister of Punjab after Amarinder was forced to quit amid the infighting in the party's state unit.