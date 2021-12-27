Punjab Polls: BJP, Amarinder & SAD Sanyukt Ally; Panel to Decide on Seat Sharing

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, the BJP, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will jointly contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, and will for a committee to devise the seat sharing.
Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will jointly contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, and will form a committee to formulate the seat-sharing agreement, BJP's Punjab incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Monday, 27 September.
"Today, the party chief of all the 3 parties – BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) headed by Dhindsa – met. A committee consisting of 2 members from each party will be formed to discuss the issues like seat sharing, a joint manifesto," Singh Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The three parties will also make a common manifesto. "Issues concerning Punjab, Sikhs, agriculture and OBC will be discussed in detail and a joint manifesto will be made. The alliance will work to build a new Punjab by restoring the past prosperity of the state," Shekhawat said, news agency IANS reported.
The decision was announced after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh paid a visit to Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence. BJP President JP Nadda and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also in attendance at the meeting.
"Met with Union HM Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Punjab Incharge Gajinder Singh Shekhawat & Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) President Sukhdev Dhindsa to discuss details of the alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections. Look forward to working together to give Punjab a stable govt," Amarinder Singh tweeted after the meeting on Monday.
The development comes days after Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Punjab BJP confirmed their alliance for the 2022 state Assembly elections.
Amarinder Singh, who floated his own party after quitting the Congress amidst a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu and central command in November, has said, "We are ready and we are going to win this election."
