Punjab Polls: BJP, Amarinder & SAD Sanyukt Ally; Panel to Decide on Seat Sharing

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will jointly contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, and will form a committee to formulate the seat-sharing agreement, BJP's Punjab incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Monday, 27 September.

"Today, the party chief of all the 3 parties – BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) headed by Dhindsa – met. A committee consisting of 2 members from each party will be formed to discuss the issues like seat sharing, a joint manifesto," Singh Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.