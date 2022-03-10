Punjab Polls: Cong's Navjot Sidhu, SAD's Bikram Majithia Trail in Amritsar East

With counting in the Punjab Assembly election underway on Thursday, 10 March, comedian, former cricketer, and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is trailing in his seat of Amritsar East.

As per information available on the Election Commission website at 12:45 pm, Sidhu, with 17,745 votes, was trailing behind the AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur who was at first position with 22,012 votes.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is also contesting from this seat, had the third-most votes (14,463) at the time.