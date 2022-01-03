‘If Sidhu Wants Home Ministry, I’ll Put It at His Feet’: Punjab Deputy CM

Navjot Singh Sidhu.
A fresh round of bickering has begun among Punjab Congress leaders, with state Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claiming on Monday, 3 January, that Navjot Sidhu, the state Congress chief, was upset with him.
Randhawa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is upset with me ever since I became the Home Minister. If Sidhu wants the Home Ministry, then I will put it at his feet in a minute."
While Sidhu was upset about the Home Ministry being assigned to Randhawa, he had also strongly opposed any talk of Randhawa becoming the Chief Minister following Amarinder Singh's resignation after last year’s infighting.
After the First Information Report (FIR) against Majithia, Sidhu had claimed that it was just one of the steps against the drug mafia.
He had added in another tweet, "Justice will not be served until the main culprits behind the drug mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely the first step. Will fight till punishment is given, which acts as a deterrent for generations."
