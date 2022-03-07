Punjab Exit Polls: AAP Leads in All Predictions, Likely To Make A Clean Sweep

As a tumultuous election period approaches its end, exit polls released on Monday, 7 March, predicted a win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab by a significant margin.
(Image: The Quint)
As a tumultuous election period approaches its end, exit polls released on Monday, 7 March, predicted a win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab by a significant margin.
Most polls forecast that the AAP, which had won 20 of the 117 seats in 2017, will form a majority in the border state.
Here's what various exit polls say.
The India Today-Axis My India projects that the AAP is projected to make a sweeping victory by getting 76-90 seats in Punjab, while the Congress is forecasted to win 19-31.
The Shiromani Akali Dal is expected to win 7-11 seats, while the BJP and its allies may get 1-4 seats, as per the survey.
As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results, 41 percent voters are forecasted to have voted for AAP in Punjab, and 28 percent for the Congress. The SAD has garnered a projected vote share of 19 percent, while 7 percent of the BJP and its allies.
According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, out of the 69 seats in the Malwa region of the Punjab, which is the stronghold of the party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, the AAP will win 63 seats.
In Maja, where AAP is traditionally considered weak, it has still managed to stay ahead of the Congress. In the Doaba region, the Congress is ahead of AAP by 12 to 5, as per the survey.
The AAP is expected to win 51-61 seats in Punjab, predicts the ABP-CVoter exit poll survey, while its contender, the Congress is forecasted to get 22-28 seats.
The SAD may win 20-26 seats, while the BJP is projected to win 7-13 seats.
As per the the ABP-CVoter exit poll results, 39 percent of the voters in the Punjab are expected to have exercised their franchise in the favour of AAP, while 27 percent voters are projected to have favoured the Congress.
The AAP is expected to win the Punjab Assembly elections with a landslide majority of 100 seats, as per the News24-Today's Chanakya exit polls.
Similarly, the Times Now-VETO exit polls survey suggests the AAP is projected to win by a large mandate of 70 seats in the Punjab. The Congress is expected to win 22 seats, while SAD may win 19 seats, as per the survey.
Meanwhile, the Zee News-Design Boxed exit polls survey predicts that the AAP may have just sufficient seats to form the majority.
AAP may form a majority with 52-61 seats in the Punjab, as per the Zee News-Design Boxed exit polls. The Congress is projected to get 26-33 seats, while SAD is forecasted to win 24-32 seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)