'It's as if We Don't Exist': What Punjab's Urban Poor Say About the Elections

"We also have aspirations. We also have dreams for our future. But no one is willing to hear us. It is almost as if we don't exist," says Bikki wistfully. In his 20s, Bikki is a resident of Bangla Basti, a slum situated near Hakima Gate in Amritsar.

As the name suggests, Bangla Basti is a settlement of Bengali origin migrants. Many of the residents say they have been living in Amritsar for 50 years though the basti itself is said to have come up a bit later.

On being asked to elaborate on his 'aspirations' Bikki says: