Punjab Ground Report: Channi a Hit But There's Huge Anger Over Jobs & Corruption

"Arthi nu kandha ditte hoye koi CM dekhya eh?" (Have you seen a chief minister who lends his shoulder to a (common man's) body," says Kanha Ram, a cobbler in Jandiala town of Amritsar district, stressing on how the present Punjab chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, has an accessible image compared to his predecessors.

"He (Channi) comes from a simple background that's why he understands what common people go through," he emphasises.

However despite his positive opinion of Channi, Kanha Ram is unsure of which party he'll vote for and he is deeply aggrieved at the state of affairs in Punjab.