Punjab Ground Report: With Even Hindus Unsure, BJP Faces a Tough Task in Polls

"Hindus have no voice here. There's no leader or party who will speak up for 'general category' Hindus in Punjab," says Sanjeev Sethi, who owns a small shop selling groceries and puja samagri near the sports market in Jalandhar.

On being asked if he thought that about the BJP as well, he says, "(Prime Minister) Modi has failed to fulfil his promises. Now the time has come for Yogi (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) to take over."

Sethi complains that his business has suffered a great deal and matters have become worse for him due to lack of employment opportunities.

"My sales have gone down because in Jalandhar, there's a supermarket in every locality. Everyone wants to buy from a fancy store. My wife is a graduate and yet she earns only a few thousand rupees every month," he says.