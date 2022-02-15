'They Killed My Mother': Cost of Dalit Fight for Land in Punjab

"In 2016, we protested against this dummy auction as a result of which violence broke out," he adds.

Balwinder, the son of the elderly deceased woman, told The Quint that during the protest against these dummy auctions, the Dalit community faced micro-aggressions from a group of Jat farmers. "We complained to the police. They sent two policemen who did nothing and returned."

Mohak Singh, another labourer from the village, claims they weren't expecting the police to do much anyway. He alleged, "The authorities (police and local MLA) were hand-in-glove with the farmers who came to attack us. They were given two hours to do whatever they want without any police intervention."