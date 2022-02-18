In Punjab's War Against Drugs, Women Battle Addiction, Assault, and Stigma

Eight-year-old Pinki* was born with 'withdrawal symptoms' in a maternity clinic in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Her mother, an addict, was using intravenous drugs during pregnancy and died eight days after the delivery. Abandoned by her father, Pinki* now lives with her maternal uncle and his family.

Across the road, in the same locality where Pinki* lives, 45-year-old Harpal Singh, addicted to chitta (an adulterated form of heroin), died, allegedly, due to an overdose on 17 January 2022.

Harpal is survived by four children who are under the care of his sister-in-law. His wife died by suicide in 2017, allegedly after he beat her up under the influence of drugs and alcohol.