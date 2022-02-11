Beyond The Farmers' Protest, The Reality of 'Kisan-Mazdoor Ekta' in Punjab

72-year-old Karnail Singh died at Delhi's Tikri Border on 30 April 2021.

A landless Dalit labourer belonging to the Mazhabi Sikh caste, Singh hailed from Longowal village in Punjab's Sangrur district. He fell sick and died 6 months after joining the protests against the now repealed farm laws passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020.

"I discouraged him for going to the morcha,' says his son Sukhwinder, 36. "We are daily wagers and not rich landowners or farmers. The repeal of the three laws does nothing to improve our working conditions. We lost our father in a fight which wasn't ours," he adds. "On top of this, we've not even received the compensation promised by the Punjab government."

Sukhwinder's mother and Karnail Singh's wife Jasmeer Kaur, however, disagrees with her son. "We work on their farms. If they (farmers) lose control over their land, we will also lose our livelihood. If these laws were not repealed, we would've lost whatever little we now have," she says.

"We don't have any land in our name and now we have two hands less at work," Sukhwinder replies.