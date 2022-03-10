Punjab Election Result Live: AAP Hopes for Big Win, Cong Seeks to Retain Turf

The counting of votes for Punjab Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Thursday, 8 March, following which the results for 117 seats will be announced.

The AAP and the Congress are the top contenders in the Assembly polls of Punjab, which saw voting for 117 seats on 20 February. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP, and the Punjab Lok Congress are also in the fray.

Exit polls for Punjab, released on Monday, have predicted a massive win for the AAP.