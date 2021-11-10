Charanjit Channi is Congress' Trump Card in Punjab But Confusion is Harming Him

Channi is a clever politician and has presented himself as a 'common man CM' - something that achieves a double purpose. It creates a clear contrast with Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals, who are seen as elite politicians and it also takes away the 'common man' tag away from AAP.

Not just that, Channi is also someone who has tried to maintain good ties with even his ideological opponents. Recently, he convened an all party meeting and invited even parties with no representation in the Assembly - such as Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), known to be a staunchly Panthic party opposed to the Congress. At the meeting, Channi touched the feed of SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann.

In the cabinet, Channi is trying, with some success, to keep diverse factions in good humour - from Sidhu loyalists like Pargat Singh to erstwhile Captain loyalists like Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singh and Rana Gurjit Singh.

Channi was clearly in the anti-Captain camp in the last one year or so, but even after being removed, Captain remained more amenable to Channi than Randhawa or Sidhu.

Even now, Captain doesn't have anything negative to say about Channi and called him a "decent man". His friend Aroosa Alam too compared Sidhu and Randhawa to "hyenas" but said nothing negative about Channi.

During the tussle for Captain's replacement, Sidhu is said to have preferred Channi over Randhawa and considered him less of a threat.

Even outside the Congress, AAP and SAD are far more reserved in criticising Channi as compared to Sidhu or the Congress' central leadership.