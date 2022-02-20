Punjab Election 2022 Live: Voting for 117 Seats To Begin at 8 AM

Voting will begin for the Punjab Assembly elections at 8 am on Sunday, 20 February, covering 23 districts and 117 constituencies.

The polling on Sunday comes on the heels of cases being registered against Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal, and Congress' Charanjit Channi for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

While Kejriwal was charged for "derogatory remarks" made against leaders of other parties in a video, Channi was charged for visiting a temple in Manasa and then carrying out a door-to-door campaign in the area.