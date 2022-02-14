Punjab CM Channi Says Chopper Not Allowed to Fly Due to PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Modi is addressing an election rally in Jalandhar on Monday.

It is his first rally in state since the controversy that occurred in January earlier this year regarding his security.

The prime minister and the BJP had claimed that there had been a breach in the PM's security when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

The BJP had targeted Chief Minister Channi in their accusations.

The assembly election in Punjab will be held on 20 February.

Vote counting will take place on 10 March.

The ruling party, the Congress, will seek to hold on to power, and will face the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress alliance.

