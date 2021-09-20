Charanjit Singh Channi to Take Oath as Punjab Chief Minister Shortly

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath at 11 am on Monday, 20 September.
Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath at 11 am on Monday, 20 September. Two deputy CMs are likely to be appointed along with Channi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday, according to news agency ANI.
Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Channi offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar early on Monday.
Channi arrived at the Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib accompanied by family members, reported ANI.
Channi's appointment was announced by state party in-charge Harish Rawat on Twitter on Sunday. Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.
"We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 AM tomorrow," Channi said on Sunday, after meeting Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
Channi will be the first Dalit Chief Minister of the state. The 48-year-old was the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly during the Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali-BJP government.
(With inputs from ANI)
