Punjab Polls: Those on Top Want a Weak CM, Says Sidhu; Aide Adds He Meant Centre

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu
(Photo: The Quint)
Ahead of the Congress’ announcement on the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls, its state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said in Amritsar on Friday, 4 February, that “those at the top” want a weak chief minister who can dance to their tunes.
Soon after his speech, his aide, however, according to NDTV, clarified that he referred to the central government in his statements and not the Congress leadership.
Sidhu, one of the top contenders for Congress’ CM face, said in Punjabi,
He further added that the Chief Minister will have the power to create a new Punjab and that the people must choose their CM this time.
He said, “If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time.”
The Congress will announce the party's CM candidate on Sunday, 6 February, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the state.
It appears that the choice of a CM face is primarily between incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Gandhi had said that whoever would "lead in Punjab," the other person would support him.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)