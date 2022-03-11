Seven Things That Went Wrong for Sanyukt Samaj Morcha in Punjab

It was only a few months ago that 22 farm unions entered politics when they formed a party in Punjab called the Sanyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM). It chose to contest the state Assembly election from 104 seats and lost from all.

The party’s chief ministerial candidate Balbir Singh Rajewal, who heads the BKU (Rajewal), finished a distant sixth, got only 3.5 percent vote share, and lost his deposit from Samrala constituency of Punjab.

After the Narendra Modi government scrapped the three controversial farm laws in November 2021, a few saw the farm unions as a political alternative. The SSM, however, failed to secure a single seat. What are the reasons for such a poor performance?