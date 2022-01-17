Punjab Assembly Elections Postponed By a Week, Voting on 20 Feb Now: EC

The Assembly election in Punjab has ben postponed from 14 to 20 February. The Election Commission of India (ECI) made the announcement on Monday, 17 January, after a meeting was held in New Delhi to discuss the same.
(Photo: The Quint)
Voting in the Assembly elections in Punjab has been postponed by a week and will now take place on 20 February instead of 14 February. The Election Commission of India (ECI) made the announcement on Monday, 17 January, after a meeting was held in New Delhi to discuss the same.
The new dates pertinent for the elections are as follows:
Date of notification: 25 January
Last date of nomination: 1 February
Date of scrutiny: 2 February
Date of withdrawal: 4 February
Date of poll: 20 February
Counting of votes: 10 March
The EC meeting was called after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, the Punjab BJP, and Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress urged the poll body to reschedule the elections.
They noted that members of the Scheduled Castes community, which comprises of 32 percent of the state's population, travel to Benares from 10-16 February to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti on 16 February.
"After considering these new facts emerging out of these representations, inputs from the state government and Chief Electoral Officer, past precedence and all facts and circumstances in the matter, now commission has decided to reschedule the elections," the EC stated.
Reacting to the Election Commission of India's announcement, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "We welcome ECI's decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly election." He added that Ferozepur Rural candidate Ashu Banger, who quit the Aam Aadmi Party will be joining the Congress party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)