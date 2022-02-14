Punjab Polls: BJP Candidate From Gill Seat Injured After Alleged Attack

SR Ladher is contesting from Gill assembly seat in Ludhiana for the upcoming Punjab polls
(Illustration: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sucha Ram Ladhar was allegedly attacked by unidentified people while returning from a campaign in Ludhiana on Sunday evening, 13 February, reported PTI.
Ladher, who is contesting from Gill assembly seat in Ludhiana for the upcoming Punjab polls, was injured and was taken to the Ludhiana civil hospital. His condition is stable, said a police official over a phone call.
“Further investigations are on,” he said.
Ladher, a 1991-batch IAS officer, is making his debut in electoral politics and is contesting against Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid.
The Punjab is scheduled to go to polls on 20 February.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)