Punjab Exit Poll Results To Pour In Shortly, Congress & AAP Top Contenders

With the results of the exit polls conducted by various agencies set to be out on Monday, 7 March, predictions over the fate of the multi-cornered Assembly elections for 117 seats in Punjab will pour in shortly.

The state is expected to see a close contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Punjab, which went to polls on 20 February, saw six parties and a number of independent candidates in the fray with the Congress, the AAP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Punjab Lok Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the key players.