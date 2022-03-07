Punjab Exit Poll Results To Pour In Shortly, Congress & AAP Top Contenders

Punjab Opinion Poll Results: The state is expected to see a close contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
With the results of the exit polls conducted by various agencies set to be out on Monday, 7 March, predictions over the fate of the multi-cornered Assembly elections for 117 seats in Punjab will pour in shortly.
The state is expected to see a close contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.
Punjab, which went to polls on 20 February, saw six parties and a number of independent candidates in the fray with the Congress, the AAP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Punjab Lok Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the key players.
The results of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 will be released after the counting of votes on 10 March
Punjab voted in a single phase election on 20 February in which 68 percent voter turnout was recorded
Incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi contested from two constituencies – Bhadaur in Malwa region and his traditional seat of Chamkaur Sahib.
AAP's chief ministerial candidate and sitting Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann, fought from the Dhuri Assembly constituency
The exit poll results for the Punjab Assembly elections, conducted by various polling research agencies, are scheduled to be released after 6 pm on Monday, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be lifted after the completion of the seventh and the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter, ZeeNews-DesignBoxed, and News24-Today's Chanakya are among those expected to publish their exit poll predictions shortly.