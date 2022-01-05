PM Modi in Punjab Today, First Visit Since Repeal of Farm Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on Wednesday, 5 January, and is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore.

The prime minister, who is slated to reach Ferozepur at 1 pm, will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the four laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Satellite Centre at Ferozepur, and two medical colleges in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.