PM Modi in Punjab Today, First Visit Since Repeal of Farm Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Imphal, Manipur.
(Photo: Screenshot/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on Wednesday, 5 January, and is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore.
The prime minister, who is slated to reach Ferozepur at 1 pm, will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the four laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Satellite Centre at Ferozepur, and two medical colleges in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.
"I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people," the prime minister tweeted on Wednesday, ahead of his visit.
Ahead of PM Modi's first visit to Punjab since he announced the scrapping of the contentious farm laws, #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter.
Ahead of Modi's visit, farmers and others are protesting against the government's response towards farmers. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long farmers' agitation in Delhi has also announced that it will protest against the prime minister during his Punjab visit.
As the political gatherings in the poll-bound state raise concerns, Health Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said, “We are following the central government’s guidelines. Since they haven’t imposed any restriction on big rallies as of now, they will continue. However, I personally feel that if we can close schools and colleges, big rallies should not be organised either.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)