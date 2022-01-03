AAP To Just Fall Short of Majority in Punjab, Might Be Key Oppn in Goa: Survey

Assembly elections 2022.
(Photo: TheQuint)
With the stakes high in Punjab for all political parties ahead of the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might just fall short of the majority despite winning maximum seats, and the ruling Congress may get second place, a pre-poll survey suggests.
The survey conducted by Times Now-Navbharat, in association with Veto, has also predicted that the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) might fail to make a mark.
For the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-led alliance, the survey has predicted 14-17 seats, while the BJP-PLC alliance is likely to win 1-3 seats.
If the predictions are to be believed, it will be a significant boost for AAP, which had won 20 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls.
While the BJP is predicted to get the majority in the 40-seat Goa Assembly with 18-22 seats, AAP might become the principal opposition in the state with 7-11 seats.
The Congress is predicted to be in the third position with 4-6 seats.
It is predicted that the BJP would hold the fort in Uttarakhand with a comfortable majority of 42-48 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, with the Congress being a distant second with 12-16 seats.
The AAP is expected to win between 4-7 seats.
The dates for the Assembly elections for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab are likely to be announced soon, and the results are expected to be announced in March.
