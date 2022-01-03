AAP To Just Fall Short of Majority in Punjab, Might Be Key Oppn in Goa: Survey

With the stakes high in Punjab for all political parties ahead of the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might just fall short of the majority despite winning maximum seats, and the ruling Congress may get second place, a pre-poll survey suggests.

The survey conducted by Times Now-Navbharat, in association with Veto, has also predicted that the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) might fail to make a mark.