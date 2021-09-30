Sidhu to Return as Punjab Congress Chief? Aide Says Resolution Soon: Report

Amid a crisis in the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Mohammed Mustafa told NDTV on Thursday, 30 September, that the senior party leader would continue to be the state unit chief and added that the issue would be resolved soon.

The adviser to the leader indicated that Sidhu may not go through with his resignation.

Mustafa reportedly said that the Congress leadership understands Sidhu and the latter is also not beyond the party leadership. He explained that Sidhu "acts emotionally at times", which the party leadership understands.