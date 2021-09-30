'Welcome for Any Discussions': Sidhu to Meet CM Channi at 3 pm Today for Talks

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday, said on Thursday, 30 September, that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had invited him for talks and that he would meet him at 3 pm at Punjab Bhawan for the same.

"Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions," Sidhu wrote on his Twitter.