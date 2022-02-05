Punjab Elections: AAP Rising in Majha But It's Up Against Congress & SAD Bigwigs

"We came with almost nothing in our name. We stayed in a refugee camp for months, ate out of a public kitchen and slowly rebuilt our lives here," says Mr Bharti, a resident of Sujanpur town in Punjab's Pathankot district.

In his eighties, Bharti originally hails from Shakargarh tehsil, now in Pakistan's Narowal district. It was the only tehsil from Gurdaspur district to be given to Pakistan.

Bharti now sits in what he calls his "son's shop" and warmly chats with customers, many of whom he knows by name.

His son, who set up the shop, moved outside Punjab for work.

"I am taking care of the shop while he's away. Chatting with people like you who come by is the highlight of the day for me," he says.