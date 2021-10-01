Key Issue of ‘Appointments’ Resolved, Sidhu To Continue as PCC Chief: Reports

Several reports suggest that Navjot Singh Sidhu’s meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, two days after he resigned as Punjab Congress chief (PCC), might result in him staying to continue as the PCC and bring a stage of stability to the state’s Congress unit.

Sources told The Indian Express that the three hour meeting might have resolved the crisis with Sidhu and Channi having reached an agreement on cabinet appointments that Sidhu stood against.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Mustafa, principal advisor strategic advisor to Sidhu said, “everything has been resolved to the satisfaction of the three parties CM, PCC chief, and the AICC", Times of India reported.