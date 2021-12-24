Kapurthala Lynching Case: Gurdwara Caretaker Amarjit Singh Arrested for Murder

Days after an incident in Punjab's Kapurthala where a man was beaten to death on suspicion of alleged sacrilege, Amarjit Singh, the gurdwara caretaker has been arrested for murder.
(Photo: The Quint)
Days after an incident in Punjab's Kapurthala where a man was beaten to death on suspicion of alleged sacrilege, Amarjit Singh, the gurdwara caretaker has been arrested for murder, among other offences.
This comes shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that no evidence of sacrilege had been found in the incident, adding that the youth was lynched and the probe was pointing towards it being a murder. He further said that the First Information Report (FIR) would be amended accordingly.
According to a report by The Times of India, the FIR mentions 100 unidentified accused who the police will identify using photos and videos of the incident.
Singh, the gurdwara caretaker, had said that he saw the man disrespecting the Nishan Sahib when he came out for his daily prayers at 4 am. However, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, SSP Kapurthala, had earlier said that the man may have been attempting to commit a theft when he was caught.
Senior Medical Officer Narinder Singh indicated that a five-member board of doctors from the local civil hospital had conducted the autopsy, during which it was determined that the deceased was wounded with swords, resulting in sharp cuts over his body.
The deceased remains unidentified, days after he was killed.
City Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said that the police had tried its best to establish his identity, but that no one has come forward to claim the body so far, as per a PTI report.
(With inputs from PTI and The Times of India.)
