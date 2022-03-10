'I Accept Verdict, Democracy Has Triumphed': Capt Amarinder as AAP Sweeps Punjab

Punjab Lok Congress founder and former CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.
(Photo: IANS)
Conceding the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 10 March, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter, "I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed."
"Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to AAP Punjab and Bhagwant Mann [sic]," he added.
He lost the Patiala seat to AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli by a margin of 19,873 votes, according to Election Commission figures. They had 28,007 and 47,704 votes respectively.
Singh had become the chief minister of Punjab in 2017 as part of the Indian National Congress, but resigned from his post in September 2021 after an internal feud. He quit the Congress in October and formed the Punjab Lok Congress Party.
The AAP is set to sweep Punjab elections. Out of a total of 117 seats in the state Assembly, it has won 13 seats and is leading in 79.
Navjot Singh Sidhu (INC) is trailing in the Amritsar East constituency by 5579 votes against AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur.
Incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is also trailing from both his seats – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Sidhu have also accepted defeat and congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party on Twitter.
