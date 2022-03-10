'I Accept Verdict, Democracy Has Triumphed': Capt Amarinder as AAP Sweeps Punjab

Conceding the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on 10 March, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter, "I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed."

"Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to AAP Punjab and Bhagwant Mann [sic]," he added.

He lost the Patiala seat to AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli by a margin of 19,873 votes, according to Election Commission figures. They had 28,007 and 47,704 votes respectively.