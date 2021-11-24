Farm Laws' Repeal May Not Change Punjab Poll Equations, Unless One Thing Happens

The protests against the Narendra Modi government's farm laws began in Punjab months before people in many other parts of India had even heard of the issue. The move to march towards Delhi and camp at the national capital's borders came from Punjab. A vast majority of the 700 plus farmers who died during the course of the protest are also from Punjab.

The farm laws brought an end to the 23-year-old alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP. The protests also intensified the desire for change in Punjab may even have inadvertently added to the anger against Captain Amarinder Singh, which eventually led to him being replaced as CM by Charanjit Channi.

But despite the far reaching consequences of the farmers' movement, the repeal of the farm laws by the Modi government last week may not end up altering political equations in poll-bound Punjab too much. Unless one thing happens, which we will come to later.

But first, there are three reasons why the repeal may not alter poll equations in Punjab.