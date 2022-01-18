'Pressure Tactic Ahead of Polls': Punjab CM Channi as ED Raids Nephew's House

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 18 January, raided the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in Mohali in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The raids are also being conducted at several other locations.

Reacting to the raids, Channi told ANI that the move was to pressurise him ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, adding that "it is not good for democracy".

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told ANI that he was saddened to know about the raids but alleged that Channi and his family have been involved in illegal sand mining in the state.



The state of Punjab is slated to go to polls on Thursday, 20 February.