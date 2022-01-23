'ED is Planning to Arrest Satyendar Jain Before Punjab Polls': Arvind Kejriwal

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said whenever the BJP thinks that it is losing elections, it puts all its agencies to work. "So, obviously there will be raids and there will be arrests too. We have no fear because I think all these obstacles come when you walk on the path of truth," he added.



"If the central government wants to send more agencies like CBI and Income Tax etc, it can do so. If they want to arrest more people, not only Satyendra Jain, they are welcome. We haven't done anything wrong, we've been raided before," Kejriwal said.



Kejriwal said that "21 of our MLAs have been arrested in the past. Raids have also been conducted on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. What will happen to Satyendar Jain if he is arrested? He will get bail in five to 10 days."



The CM concluded, "We will not whine like Channi ji, we will not get upset like Channi ji. We haven't done anything wrong, so we have no fear."