'Doesn't He Have Suit-Boot?' Channi Takes Dig at Kejriwal, Delhi CM Retaliates

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A day after the newly instated Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sartorial choices, the latter on Wednesday, 6 October, hit back, advising Channi to focus on his poll promises.
Channi, in a televised interview with a news channel on Tuesday had remarked that even while Kejriwal earned a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh, he does not wear good clothes.
"Doesn't he have a suit-boot? Can't he get good clothes made?" Channi said in the interview.
Retaliating, Kejriwal, on Thursday, stated "Channi sahab, you don't like my clothes. No problem. Janata (the public) likes them."
The Delhi chief minister took to Twitter to further ask Channi to instead focus on issues of the state.
He asked Channi to fulfil the promises of providing employment, waiving off farmer loans, ensuring justice in sacrilege cases, and taking action against 'tainted' ministers and MLAs.
The AAP is the primary Opposition party in Punjab, and is expected to give the ruling Congress strong competition in the 2022 Assembly elections. Recently, the ABP-CVoter survey revealed that Punjab is likely to witness a hung Assembly, with the AAP emerging as the single largest party in the state, securing 51-57 of the 59 seats.
