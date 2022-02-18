Punjab Elections: Doaba Is the Toughest to Predict Due to 5 Conflicting Trends

There is no doubt significant support for Channi and it could lead to Congress holding its ground in the region and in all probability increasing its vote share among Dalit voters.

However, it is not clear if the party will be able to win 15 out of 23 seats that it had done last time. It is possible that in terms of seats the party may still have to incur some losses.

A major reason for this has been infighting and poor ticket selection.

In the Nawanshahr seat, sitting Congress MLA Angad Saini is reasonably popular but the party denied him a ticket after his wife MLA from Rae Bareli in UP Aditi Singh joined the BJP. Saini is now contesting as an independent.

While the Congress has also put up a candidate from the Saini community, which is numerically strong in the seat, its chances have been greatly hampered.

Now the seat is witnessing a five way contest between Congress, BSP, AAP, BJP and Angad Saini.

"Jhadoo te Nachhattar Pal da fayda hoya," says Ramandeep, a voter in Nawanshahr city, explaining that the row between Congress and Saini will benefit AAP and BSP's Nachhattar Pal.

A similar thing is happening in the Garhshankar seat, where the Congress denied ticket to its candidate from the last election Nimisha Mehta. She's now joined the BJP and cutting into the Congress' votes in the seats besides gaining a bit due to the slight increase in support for BJP in the area.

Then in Kapurthala district, the Congress' prospects are being harmed due to infighting.