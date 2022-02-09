Will Dera Factor Help BJP in Punjab? Here's a Ground Report From 4 Key Seats

"Premi nahi bateyenge, lekin unke vote bohat hain," says Tinku Madan a resident of Balluana, a large village in Fazilka district in the south west corner of Punjab.

"Premi" here refers to the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda, whose head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted for rape of an erstwhile Dera Sadhvi and for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati.

He has recently been granted 21-day furlough by the BJP government in Haryana, a move that many see as the party's attempt to win Dera Sacha Sauda votes ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab.

The Haryana BJP's links with the Dera Sacha Sauda are well known and more details on this can be found in this story by The Quint.

Dera Sacha Sauda (commonly known as Dera Sirsa as it was established in Sirsa) claims to have over 40 lakh followers in Punjab and a great deal of influence in the politically crucial Malwa region of Punjab.