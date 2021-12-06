'Decision Taken in Principle': Amarinder Singh to Ally With BJP for Punjab Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
(Photo: PTI)
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday, 6 December, announced that he would contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
Singh, who recently floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, after quitting the Congress, said that a decision has been taken in principle and seat adjustment will be announced soon, reported news agency ANI.
"In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat adjustment is to be done. We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party. I will tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates," Singh said when asked about an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Punjab polls.
"Our aim is to win Punjab Assembly elections and we will," he further said, according to ANI.
Singh opened the office of his new party on Monday in Chandigarh.
Earlier, on 30 November, Singh had remarked that he was looking to form an alliance with the BJP in the polls, saying that he had already met the home minister and spoken to him about an alliance.
(With inputs from ANI.)
