‘Country Was Not Born in 1947’: PM Modi During Meet With Senior Sikh Leaders

Two days before the Punjab elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 18 February, hosted an interaction with the Sant Samaj and members of the Sikh community at his residence in Delhi.

A video of the interaction was posted on Modi’s Twitter handle. “This country was hardly born in 1947. Our gurus went through so much... We suffered so much oppression during the Emergency. I was underground at that time. I used to wear a Sikh disguise to hide. I used to wear a pagdi,” Modi can be heard saying in the video.