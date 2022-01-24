‘Channi Should Get To Bat Again’: Sonu Sood Asks Congress To Name CM Candidate

Actor Sonu Sood, in an interview to NDTV, said that the Congress party should name their chief ministerial candidate for Punjab soon and added that another chance should be given to the current chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has not been in the top job for a long time.

The actor stated that he is not associated with any political party and was quoted as saying, "I have met Channi, he is a grounded man and naturally makes you smile. His work as Chief Minister in the last three months is praiseworthy but it's very little time for anyone to work. It's as if you went to bat and have your eye on the ball but a tea break is suddenly announced. I think he should get to bat after the tea break as well."