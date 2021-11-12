Channi's 11-Point Rise Helps Congress Narrow Gap With AAP in Punjab: ABP-CVoter

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi seems to be leading a strong Congress fightback in Punjab, at least that's what a recent survey by CVoter and ABP News seems to indicate.

Channi's popularity has increased be a phenomenal 11 percentage points in the past one month. According to CVoter's tracker, 20 percent respondents in Punjab had chosen Channi as their CM choice. This has increased to 31 percent, well ahead of all his rivals. At number two is AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal at 20.9 percent. In October, Kejriwal was the top choice at 22.2 percent.

In terms of seats, the survey has predicted a hung Assembly with AAP having a slight lead over the Congress. H

However, the gap between the two parties has come down a bit. It was around 10 seats in October but has come down to approximately 5 seats with AAP in the 47-53 range and Congress in the 42-50 range.